REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New York City man admits to plotting to help Islamic State

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has admitted to plotting to help the Islamic State group.

Fareed Mumuni pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn to charges that he planned to aid the extremist organization and tried to kill a federal agent searching his Staten Island home.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Mumuni attacked the agent with a kitchen knife, but the agent’s body armor protected him.

He and his co-defendant, Munther Omar Saleh, are suspected of plotting an attack using a pressure cooker. Saleh is expected to plead guilty Friday.

The two were part of a group of six that planned to travel overseas and fight for ISIS. Three New Jersey residents have admitted to their roles in the 2015 case.

Mumuni is scheduled to be sentenced May 16.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company