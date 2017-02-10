REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Iranian baby with heart defect to undergo surgery soon

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Iranian infant soon will have life-saving heart surgery in Portland after she was temporarily banned from coming into the U.S. by President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Officials at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital said in a news release that 4-month-old Fatameh Reshad had a cardiac catheterization Friday in preparation for her surgery.

Interim head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology, Dr. Laurie Armsby, said the results were “very encouraging.”

Iranian doctors told the child’s parents weeks ago that she needed surgery. But the family’s tourist visa was abruptly canceled after Trump announced his executive order banning the entry of people from seven countries with Muslim majorities.

A Seattle judge issued a temporary restraining order on the ban the same day a waiver was granted for the baby.

