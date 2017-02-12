Washington's top lawman uses strategic streak to fight Trump

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who took on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, spent his formative years playing competitive chess.

He twice won the state championship and says the game taught him the strategic thinking that’s helped him win in politics and in court.

The approach paid off in the case against the ban – first with an order from a federal judge in Seattle that blocked nationwide enforcement, then with a resounding win at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the lower-court decision.

Ferguson, a boyish 51-year-old Democrat, is serving his second term as Washington’s top lawyer.

His office has launched other significant lawsuits, including one against President Barack Obama’s administration over cleanup of the Hanford nuclear reservation, where the government made plutonium for weapons.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company