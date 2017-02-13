House moving to block DC 'death with dignity' law

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is taking up an unusual resolution that would invalidate a local law in the nation’s capital.

The House Oversight Committee will vote Monday on whether to send a resolution to the House floor blocking the District of Columbia’s “Death with Dignity” law.

Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, has vowed to stop the law, calling it “misguided” and immoral. The law signed last year by Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with a doctor’s help. Five states have similar laws.

Congress has the power to invalidate any District law with a disapproval resolution, but it hasn’t done so since 1991. There is no indication that the Senate would take up the resolution even if it passes the House.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company