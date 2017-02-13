REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Yiannopoulos postpones book to include campus protests

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Life is happening fast for Milo Yiannopoulos, who has postponed his book from March to June so he can include the “craziness and rioting” that resulted from his planned appearances at a handful of West Coast campuses earlier this year.

The Breitbart editor known for inflammatory remarks about women and Muslims announced on his Facebook page Monday that he had asked his publisher for more time to complete “Dangerous,” which now has a June 13 release date. The publisher, Threshold Editions, confirmed that the Facebook posting was by Yiannopoulos.

“Dangerous” has been high on the Amazon.com best-seller list and the object of much anger in the publishing community and beyond. Violent protests led to the cancellation of Yiannopoulos’ talk, scheduled for Feb. 1, at the University of California, Berkeley.

