REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hillary Clinton: Designer de La Renta inspired immigrants

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps.

Clinton noted that the Dominican-born de la Renta was an immigrant and asked, “Aren’t we proud and grateful that he was?”

Clinton joined former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vogue editor Anna Wintour at Thursday’s ceremony at Grand Central Terminal.

None of them directly referenced Republican Donald Trump or his victory over Clinton for the presidency. But like Clinton, Bloomberg praised the contributions of immigrants. He said the United States is great because it welcomes people from around the world.

Trump has vowed to restrict immigration through measures including building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company