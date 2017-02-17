REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

BOSTON (AP) — Scientists examining caves in Mexico have found life trapped in crystals that could be 50,000 years old.

Penelope Boston, head of NASA’s Astrobiology Institute, on Friday announced the findings of bizarre and ancient microbes in caves in Nica, Mexico. Her team revived the dormant microbes and plans another genetic analysis of the find.

Boston says the creatures are like time machines and “super life.”

If confirmed, the discovery is yet another example of how microbes can survive in extremely harsh conditions on Earth.

The Mexican cave system where the microbes were found is so beautiful yet hot that it got dueling nicknames of Fairyland and Hell.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company