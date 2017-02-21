Supreme Court rejects Alabama death row appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is freeing Alabama to try again to execute a convicted killer who has been on death row for more than 30 years.

The justices on Tuesday turned down an appeal from inmate Tommy Arthur. In November, the court blocked Arthur’s execution as he waited in a holding cell outside the state’s execution chamber.

Chief Justice John Roberts voted to halt the execution, but said Arthur’s appeal “does not merit the court’s review.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer said they would have heard Arthur’s appeal.

The effect of Tuesday’s action is to allow the state to try again to put Arthur to death by lethal injection.

Arthur has maintained his innocence in the murder-for-hire killing of Troy Wicker in Wicker’s home in Muscle Shoals.