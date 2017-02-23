REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Govt: 746 people subjected to travel ban on Jan. 28-29

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The government has given civil rights attorneys a list of 746 people subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban who were detained or processed by U.S. border agents in the turbulent 27 hours after a judge partially blocked enforcement of the executive order.

A federal judge in New York had ordered the list turned over by late Thursday.

The list includes travelers who landed in the U.S. on the weekend that Trump’s ban was put in place and who were detained or processed by agents in the hours after a judge blocked the government from deporting travelers from the banned nations.

It wasn’t clear how many of the 746 were ultimately admitted to the US.

Lawyers agreed not to release the names publicly.

