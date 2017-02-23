NYC lowers cost estimate for presidential protection

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has lowered its cost estimate for guarding President Donald Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill has written to New York’s Congressional delegation to seek reimbursement.

He says it cost about $24 million to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the 2 months between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

The original estimate was $35 million.

When the president is not in New York City, the department estimates that it costs $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and their son.

If Trump is in New York City, the Police Department puts the estimate at $308,000 a day.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2mohohI ) notes that Trump has not yet returned to the city since his inauguration.

