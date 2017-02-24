REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Older refugee students seek seats at mainstream high schools

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Amish country has long welcomed waves of new immigrants, but advocates are now divided over how to educate older students who arrive with little English or formal education.

The Lancaster School District believes the 17- to 21-year-old students will do better in a small alternative high school where they can earn credits and graduate more quickly.

But the American Civil Liberties Union believes the students will learn more in the international program at the main high school across town. Federal courts have so far agreed.

Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau says they have a better chance of earning a diploma at the alternative school.

A full trial on the issue is set for this summer unless the two sides forge a settlement.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company