Officials: New Trump travel man removes Iraq from list

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban, U.S. officials say, citing the latest draft in circulation. Trump is expected to sign the executive order in the coming days.

Four officials told The Associated Press the decision followed pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, which had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq’s inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

The officials spoke on grounds of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the order before it is signed. Under its provisions, citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – will remain on the travel ban list. Those bans are effective for 90 days.

