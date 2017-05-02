2 sickened by mail package, taken to Maryland hospital

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland say two people have been sickened after opening a package that they received in the mail.

Frederick Police Lt. Clark Pennington says the people went to a hospital for treatment and brought the package with them, and now the hospital is considered a hazmat scene.

Pennington says when the people opened the package about noon Tuesday, they began to feel burning and had difficulty breathing.

Pennington says the two took the package to Frederick Memorial Hospital. Decontamination tents have been set up outside the emergency room.

At a news conference at the hospital, spokeswoman Melissa Lambdin says no new patients are being admitted, and all inpatient care is continuing as normal.

