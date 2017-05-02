REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oklahoma author awarded ownership of microfilm lunar Bibles

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Texas state agency has withdrawn its ownership claim to 10 microfilm Bibles that Apollo astronauts took into space, leading an Oklahoma judge to award them to an author who says they were bequeathed to her.

The Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services dropped its claim to the so-called first lunar Bibles last week. The judge ordered them given to Carol Mersch in a court document filed Friday.

Eight of the postage stamp-sized Bibles landed on the moon during the 1971 Apollo 14 mission.

Mersch wrote a book about the Bibles and says a NASA chaplain had promised them to her. But the chaplain had become a ward of the state of Texas before he died, and the Texas agency argued that his son should inherit the Bibles.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company