US: American names 'unmasked' in 3,900 surveillance reports

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The identities of Americans swept up in U.S. government surveillance programs were included in more than 3,900 reports distributed last year by the National Security Agency.

That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the national intelligence director. The report did not state the number of Americans, only the number of reports in which the names appeared.

Revealing the identities of American citizens or legal permanent residents mentioned in intelligence reports is known as unmasking.

Recently, California Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee, accused Obama White House officials of asking that the names of people with ties to President Donald Trump be unmasked.

