REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tennessee bounty hunters, bail bondsmen charged with murder

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee police say seven bounty hunters and bail bondsmen have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of an unarmed man and the wounding of another.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jalen Johnson and another man were wounded April 23 after the bounty hunters and bail bondsmen confronted Johnson and his three friends in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Clarksville. Authorities have said the bounty hunters and bail bondsmen chased the men for seven miles, putting the public at risk.

Johnson’s family has said he was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

Police said that neither Johnson nor his three friends had outstanding warrants.

Clarksville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Nashville near the Kentucky state line.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company