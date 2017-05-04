REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NTSB: Texting, drugs eyed in probe of church bus crash

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
DALLAS (AP) — Federal investigators say they’re looking into a pickup truck driver’s texting and drug use as they seek to determine the factors responsible for the head-on collision with a church bus that killed the bus driver and 12 passengers.

The bus was carrying senior adult members of a Central Texas church home from a church retreat when the March 29 crash occurred on U.S. 83 near Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board says the truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, told investigators he was checking his phone for a text when the crash happened. He also had taken prescription drugs before the crash and marijuana was found in the truck.

