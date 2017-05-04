Previous Story
Shhh. Hear the rustle of grass? Not so much now in US parks
Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
Comment: 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — The call of the wild is getting harder to hear.
Peaceful, natural sounds- bird songs, rushing rivers and rustling grass – are sometimes being drowned out by noise from people in many of America’s protected parks and wilderness areas, a new study finds.
Scientists measured sound levels at 492 places – from city parks to remote federal wilderness. They calculated that in nearly two-thirds of the Lower 48’s parks, the noise can at times be twice the natural background level because of airplanes, cars, logging, mining and oil and gas drilling.