REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Car driver ran red light in Vegas school bus crash

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 70-year-old passenger car driver ran a red light and caused a school bus crash that injured 15 children.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

Clark County school police Capt. Ken Young said Friday that 40 children were aboard the bus and 14 received moderate injuries. School officials previously said 48 children were on the bus.

Another child was critically injured in the demolished Ford Taurus.

A hospital spokeswoman says that 10-year-old girl is the only child still hospitalized. She’s in critical condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

School officials say the female bus driver was also treated for injuries and released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company