Scouring for nude images in photo scandal at Marine base



AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia (AP) — In a cramped office at the Marines’ Quantico base outside Washington, about 20 investigators sit elbow to elbow, staring into their computers as images of naked men and women flash across the screens.

The objective of this disturbing sleuth work is to root out the extent of a nude-photo sharing scandal that has rocked the Corps, embarrassed its leaders and spread to other military services. And the sheer scope of the material is daunting.

What began as a response to military members posting nude photos online has morphed into a growing criminal investigation that now includes 21 felony cases and more than 30 others referred to Marine commanders for possible administrative action. Five Marines have received administrative punishments so far, but no details have been provided.

