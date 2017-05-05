REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Scouring for nude images in photo scandal at Marine base

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia (AP) — In a cramped office at the Marines’ Quantico base outside Washington, about 20 investigators sit elbow to elbow, staring into their computers as images of naked men and women flash across the screens.

The objective of this disturbing sleuth work is to root out the extent of a nude-photo sharing scandal that has rocked the Corps, embarrassed its leaders and spread to other military services. And the sheer scope of the material is daunting.

What began as a response to military members posting nude photos online has morphed into a growing criminal investigation that now includes 21 felony cases and more than 30 others referred to Marine commanders for possible administrative action. Five Marines have received administrative punishments so far, but no details have been provided.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company