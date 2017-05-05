Snake fan hunts pythons in Florida to save other critters

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

IN THE FLORIDA EVERGLADES (AP) — Florida is paying $8.10 an hour to hunt invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

But hunter and snake fan Brian Hargrove says he’d work for free. He has to kill the snakes he finds, but it’s for a good cause: to save all the deer, rabbits and raccoons that used to be common in the wetlands – animals almost entirely eaten up by pythons.

Hargrove is one of 25 hunters selected to kill pythons through June 1 for the South Florida Water Management District, the state agency overseeing Everglades restoration. As of Tuesday, 50 pythons have been killed by the hunters.

Florida’s wildlife commission also has announced new prizes and plans to hire additional contractors to boost python removals from state-managed lands.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company