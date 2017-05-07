Earthquakes hit Alaska's Kenai Peninsula, Aleutian Islands

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region of Alaska at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday.

Officials say the moderate quake was felt in the Anchorage area but no damage was reported.

The center reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company