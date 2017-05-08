REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman stuck on plane to California rather than Paris

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — United Airlines has apologized to a French woman after she wound up on a plane to San Francisco instead of Paris from a New Jersey airport.

WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2pX53Gh ) Lucie Bahetoukilae was scheduled to fly from Newark to Paris last month. Bahetoukilae, who only speaks French, ended up in San Francisco after boarding a plane at the gate that corresponded with her ticket.

Bahetoukilae’s niece, Diane Miantsoko, says United made a last-minute gate change that her aunt missed. Miantsoko says United staffers scanned her aunt’s ticket and seated her in an open seat anyway.

She eventually made it to Paris after an 11-hour layover in San Francisco and 28 hours of travel.

United says it apologized “for this unacceptable experience,” and that it’s working to prevent it from happening again.

