Officials no longer sure man killed by police had shot cop

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor says “significant questions” exist over whether a New York police officer was in fact shot by a man who was then killed by the officer’s partner.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Wednesday that Buffalo Officer Joseph Acquino thought his ear was hit by a bullet in a struggle with Jose Hernandez-Rossy during a traffic stop Sunday. Acquino’s partner fatally shot Hernandez-Rossy. The gun Hernandez-Rossy supposedly used hasn’t been found.

Flynn says police initially had no reason to doubt Acquino’s account.

On Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office announced it had taken over the investigation.

State law allows the attorney general to act as a special prosecutor when unarmed civilians are killed by police or if there are questions about whether a civilian was armed.

