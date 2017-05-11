Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraq government.

A spokesman for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that Stuart Bowen had committed a “serious and unacceptable lapse in judgment.” Abbott appointed Bowen as inspector general of Texas’ health agency in 2015 following a contracting scandal.

Bowen was previously special inspector general for Iraq reconstruction under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Documents show a Washington firm representing the Iraq government wrote letters to top Trump administration officials pointing out Bowen’s addition as a senior adviser.

Bowen didn’t mention the Iraq consulting in a statement announcing his resignation. He says it was time for new leadership.

