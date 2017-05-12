REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New American Writers Museum narrates Great American Story

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — The American Writers Museum, seven years in the making, is an endeavor even the most daring author might shy from: How do you narrate the centuries-long history of American language within the confines of 11,000 square feet?

Homes and institutions throughout the country are dedicated to individual authors, whether the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, or the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, California. But the Chicago museum, which opens Tuesday, is the first to attempt a comprehensive portrait.

The museum’s curators wanted the broadest possible concept of writing, one that includes screenplays, journalism, rap lyrics, advertising slogans and stand-up comedy.

Displays include banners, timelines, placards, a word “waterfall,” interactive games, activities and trivia contests, along with the 120-foot scroll of Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” manuscript.

