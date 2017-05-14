Frozen burritos maker relocates after recall, listeria scare

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico company that recalled more than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos because of possible listeria contamination says it’s relocating.

Green Chile Concepts LLC said it will start making food products at its new manufacturing plant starting Monday in a long-planned move.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday announced the Green Chile Food Company recall for various frozen burritos containing meat and poultry, after a routine sample of a beef and potato burrito found a problem.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company voluntarily recalled the burritos, which have been sold frozen, refrigerated or served hot at convenience stores, vending machines and stores through distributors in California, Illinois, Oregon and South Dakota.

There have been no reports of people getting sick. Listeria can cause serious illness and even death.

