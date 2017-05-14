Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year-old shot

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have obtained a video that apparently shows a 15-year-old after he was shot by a police officer.

Police confirmed Sunday they’ve seen the video posted online Friday by Giovanni Rivera, who says he’s the cousin of Jayson Negron.

Police said Bridgeport Officer James Boulay shot Negron after he hit the officer with a stolen car Tuesday. Police pronounced Negron dead at the scene.

The shaky, amateur video shows Negron lying on the ground. The camera turns away from him and when it cuts back four seconds later, Negron’s head changes direction. An officer is standing near him.

Autopsy results show Negron died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police said Negron’s handcuffed body was lying in the street for several hours after the shooting for “evidence-gathering reasons.”

