Global tailpipe tests vastly underestimate diesel pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists following up on the Volkswagen scandal say pollution from diesel trucks, buses and cars is 50 percent higher than levels shown in government lab tests.

They say that in 2015 that extra pollution translated to another 38,000 deaths worldwide from soot and smog.

Researchers compared the amount of key pollutants coming out of diesel tailpipes in 10 countries and the European Union to the results of government lab tests. They calculated that 5 million more tons (4.6 metric tons) of nitrogen oxides were being spewed than what lab tests showed.

The researchers don’t accuse car and truck makers of cheating, but say worldwide testing is not simulating real-world conditions.

The study is in Monday’s journal Nature.

