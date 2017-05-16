Library brings drag queens, kids together for story hour

NEW YORK (AP) — A good storyteller has enthusiasm, sharp timing and a flair for the dramatic. Patrons at a children’s story hour get all that and more at a New York City library where the book presenters are drag queens.

About once a month since last fall, the Brooklyn Public Library has been presenting Drag Queen Story Hour, where performers with names such as Lil Miss Hot Mess and Ona Louise have regaled young children and their parents.

At a recent story hour, toddlers and preschoolers got up and danced and ended the session wearing paper crowns.

The program got its start in San Francisco. Library officials say its reception in New York City has been largely positive.

Parent Kesa Huey says she’s looking for exposure to positive role models.

