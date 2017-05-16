Sheriff: At least 20 injured when tornado hits trailer park

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

The tornado damaged the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek. The National Weather Service reported a touchdown in the area just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s dispatchers say they’re too busy to provide details. Chetek is about 110 miles (177.02 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin told KSTP-TV that numerous emergency vehicles have gone to the trailer park. He estimated the park had around 50 homes.

The Wisconsin tornado was part of a huge swath of the Plains and Upper Midwest threatened with severe weather. The area stretches from the Texas Panhandle through Oklahoma, western Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service said it had received numerous reports of tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

