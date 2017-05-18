REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

1 in 6 newlywed spouses are of different race or ethnicity

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says that 1 in 6 people who married in 2015 wed someone of a difference race or ethnicity, the highest proportion in American history.

The figures released Thursday come from a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Overall, 1 in 10 people – or 11 million – in the United States have spouses of a different race or ethnicity.

Pew researchers note that 50 years ago, only 3 percent of the people in the country were intermarried – that is, had spouses of a different race or ethnicity. That was in 1967 when the Supreme Court ruled interracial and interethnic marriage was legal throughout the United States

Before then, marriages between people of different races and ethnicities were illegal in many states.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company