REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Early heat wave breaking records in Northeast US cities

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

BOSTON (AP) — Heat records are burning up in cities in the Northeast as the region gets a summer preview.

The National Weather Service says the mercury reached 92 degrees in Boston shortly after noon Thursday, breaking the old record of 91 degrees for May 18 set in 1936.

Records also were set when Providence, Rhode Island, hit 93 degrees and Hartford, Connecticut, reached 94 degrees.

Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection issued an air-quality alert with record temperatures forecast in that state.

Boston’s Bunker Hill Monument, a tourist attraction, closed for a time because of the heat.

Taking a break from his Boston hotel job, Matt McKenna said it felt like the weather had skipped spring and gone straight to summer.

Just days ago, it was unusually cold and rainy in the region.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company