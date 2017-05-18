Utah's Chaffetz expected to leave office by end of June

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes said Wednesday in a caucus meeting that the Republican Chaffetz is expected to announce his resignation soon and that it would take effect by June 30.

Chaffetz representatives on Thursday did not return telephone and email messages seeking comment.

Chaffetz said last month that he would not seek re-election in 2018 and that he was considering leaving office early.

Hughes’ chief of staff Greg Hartley said in a text Thursday that Hughes “has heard that he (Chaffetz) could be out of office as soon as the end of June. He doesn’t know for certain.”

