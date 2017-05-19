REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rising GOP figure Tom Cotton in Iowa as Trump faces turmoil

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is meeting with Republican activists in the early presidential testing ground of Iowa, walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump’s White House.

The 40-yer-old freshman Republican senator was scheduled to headline the Pottawattamie County Republican Party’s annual fundraiser in Council Bluffs in conservative western Iowa. It’s a role thick with presidential implications despite Trump’s solid standing among Iowa Republicans less than four months into his term.

Trump’s hosts were calling Cotton’s appearance an opportunity for Republican activists to meet a potential future leader.

Trump departed Friday on his first overseas trip as president amid the shroud of an independent counsel’s investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

