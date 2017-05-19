The Latest: Police: Woman who spooked horses turns self in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on Charleston carriage horses spooked by someone in a dinosaur costume (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A woman who police say wore a dinosaur costume and spooked carriage horses in South Carolina has turned herself in.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that 26-year-old Nicole Wells is charged with disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise.

Francis says Wells was dressed in an orange Tyrannosaurus rex costume and walked toward the horses pulling the carriage. She started growling Thursday even though the driver shouted several times for her to leave.

When the horses became spooked, the driver was thrown from the carriage, which ran over his leg. The horses and the passengers in the carriage were not injured.

Palmetto Carriage Works owner Tom Doyle suggested the event was a stunt by protesting animal rights activists. The police statement did not give a motive.

Wells didn’t have a phone listing and it wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

—

7:45 a.m.

Someone wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in South Carolina, and the driver was hurt when he fell as the horses backed away.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that someone wearing a Tyrannosaurus rex costume started growling Thursday when the carriage passed. Francis says the horses were startled and they backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle.

The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Francis says neither the passengers in the carriage nor the horses were hurt. One horse fell briefly.

Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.

Comments

comments