Clinton: Trump budget shows 'unimaginable' cruelty

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says Republican President Donald Trump’s budget shows an “unimaginable level of cruelty” for millions of Americans and children.

The former Democratic presidential nominee lashed out at the president’s budget at a Tuesday night event in New York City hosted by the Children’s Health Fund. Earlier in the day, the Trump administration released a budget plan that calls for a drastic rollback of programs for the poor and disabled.

Clinton says Trump’s spending plan shows a “lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans.”

She says the public cannot “remain silent in the face of these attacks.”

Earlier in the month, Clinton launched a new political organization designed to push back against Trump’s agenda.

