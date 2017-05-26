Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children who were in her care around that time.

The Bexar (bayr) County district attorney’s office said in a statement that investigators believe Genene Jones killed dozens of young children at Texas pediatric clinics in the 1980s.

District Attorney Nico LaHood is expected to discuss the allegations in further detail during a news conference Friday.

Jones was convicted of murder in 1984 in the death of a 15-month-old who was given a fatal injection. She was charged with murder on Thursday in the 1981 death of an 11-month-old.

