Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College graduates

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year’s commencement address at the Massachusetts school.

The speech on Friday comes as the former Democratic presidential nominee is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year’s election.

Clinton this month announced the creation of “Onward Together,” an adaptation of her campaign theme, “Stronger Together.” The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

The speech also will be a return engagement of sorts for Clinton.

She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women’s school.

Clinton also delivered a commencement speech at Wellesley in 1992.

