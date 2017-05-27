The Latest: Police identify victims in Oregon train attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a stabbing on a Portland, Oregon, train that left two dead (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified two men fatally stabbed on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon.

Police on Saturday said 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, died at the scene on Friday and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital.

Police say 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Portland was also stabbed in the attack and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the stabbing occurred after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, one of whom was wearing a hijab, and other men attempted to intervene.

Police on Friday arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian of Portland. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder.

9:45 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

