REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Immigrant student's arrest scuttles Connecticut legislation

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The arrest of a student activist originally from Mexico is hurting a push for Connecticut state legislation that would give students without legal immigration status at the state’s public colleges and universities access to financial aid.

Eric Cruz Lopez was charged on May 7 with spray-painting expletives about President Donald Trump on the walls of school buildings.

Police said Cruz gave a statement admitting to the vandalism. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The case led state House leaders to postpone a planned vote last week on legislation that would open up $165 million in institutional financial aid to students without legal status at public colleges and universities. Those students are studying under an Obama-era executive order known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which grants them special visas.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company