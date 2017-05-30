REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Security incident' puts Air Force base in Texas on lockdown

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a “security incident” at a community center there.

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Tuesday directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside until further notified.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn’t elaborate.

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company