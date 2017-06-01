California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three Democratic governors say they won’t let the United States back away from the global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions despite President Donald Trump withdrawing from an international pact.

Jerry Brown of California, Jay Inslee of Washington state and Andrew Cuomo of New York have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement. Their announcement Thursday came just after Trump’s formal declaration that he intended to remove the U.S. from the deal.

The governors say they’re committed to reducing U.S. emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels. They’re urging other states to join.

Brown has made climate change one of his legacy issues and is calling Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “deviant behavior from the highest office in the land.”

