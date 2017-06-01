Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Video shows bounty hunters approach man before shootout

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DALLAS (AP) — Cell phone video taken inside a Texas car dealership shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets.

The 26-second video handed out by Greenville police shows the two bounty hunters moving through the car showroom of the Nissan dealership in Greenville on Tuesday and then into a glass office. As they move in on 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson, a gun tumbles from his hands before he picks it up. Multiple shots can then be heard.

In a 911 call, a woman says she’s hiding in a bathroom.

Hutchinson and the bounty hunters died at the scene. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

Greenville is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company