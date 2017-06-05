Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Newspaper: Harvard pulls student offers over online comments

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.

The Harvard Crimson (http://bit.ly/2s9vmKV ) says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities.

The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.

The Crimson did not identify the students. Students in the group could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press.

A Harvard spokeswoman told the AP that the school doesn’t comment on the admission status of individual students.

Harvard tells admitted students that offers can be withdrawn for behavior that “brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character.”

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
