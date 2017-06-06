Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Accused leaker shared harsh opinions on Trump before arrest

AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter shared sometimes scathing opinions on President Donald Trump before her arrest.

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old government contractor, remained locked up Tuesday on federal charges that she mailed a classified report to an online news outlet. The Justice Department announced her arrest Monday as The Intercept reported that it had obtained a classified report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says her daughter moved to Georgia after six years in the Air Force and “believes in always doing what’s right.”

On Facebook, Winner posted concerns about climate change and lamented that “people voted for a soulless ginger orangutan.”

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

