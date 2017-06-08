Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; fire chief says 21 hurt

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATLANTA (AP) — A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, and a fire chief says at least 21 people have been hurt.

Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few said crews are working to cut another person out of the bus Thursday but their condition was not immediately available. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta’s airport. The bus was on top of another vehicle.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed on its way to the airport.

Church education minister Terry Slay told WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2sjPzgW ) that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults.

The post says there are “several serious injuries” but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company