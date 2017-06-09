Previous Story
Journal criticized for not consulting black scholars on race
Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
A leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement in its June issue without a single contribution from a black academic. And that has triggered an outcry from African-American scholars
Some say they feel insulted and ignored.
The publication – called the Journal of Political Philosophy – is apologetic over what it concedes was “an especially grave oversight.”
Some intellectuals say the episode highlights a lack of diverse voices in the influential research journals where getting a paper accepted is often vital to getting ahead in the publish-or-perish world of academia.