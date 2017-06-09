Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Journal criticized for not consulting black scholars on race

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement in its June issue without a single contribution from a black academic. And that has triggered an outcry from African-American scholars

Some say they feel insulted and ignored.

The publication – called the Journal of Political Philosophy – is apologetic over what it concedes was “an especially grave oversight.”

Some intellectuals say the episode highlights a lack of diverse voices in the influential research journals where getting a paper accepted is often vital to getting ahead in the publish-or-perish world of academia.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company