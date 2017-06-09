Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Missouri officials toyed with inmates during parole hearings

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A report says a Missouri parole board member and employee played a game during parole hearings in which they earned points for incorporating song titles and unusual words such as “manatee” and “hootenanny” into their questioning.

The Department of Corrections inspector general report says the officials awarded themselves extra points if the inmates said the words too. The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis released the report Thursday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2sbCmqK ) reports that it has prompted calls for Gov. Eric Greitens to remove member Don Ruzicka, who acknowledged coming up with the game.

Ruzicka doesn’t have a listed number. He told an investigator that the hearings were still “thorough.”

The corrections department didn’t immediately respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company