Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio artist unveils “LintBron” sculpture

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio artist has created an 8-pound (3-kilogram) bust of NBA star LeBron James – out of lint.

Sandy Buffie says she used 30 gallons (113 liters) of lint, 3 gallons (11 liters) of glue and various recycled materials to create the sculpture she’s dubbed “LintBron.” The lint was gathered through donations of a gallon (3 liter) bag of lint from 30 people.

Buffie says it took her five weeks to build the statue. It now sits outside of her design studio in Cleveland.

She encourages people to stop by and rub his head for good luck ahead of Friday’s Game 4.

Buffie made a similar sculpture last year, which she says helped LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers win the basketball championship.

The Golden State Warriors lead the Cavs 3-0 in the NBA Finals.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company